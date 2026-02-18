Local

Commissioners weigh impact of federal budget reductions

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are trying to pay for the looming federal budget cuts.

According to the Charlotte Observer, commissioners spoke about the impacts of President Donald Trump’s one big beautiful bill on Tuesday night.

They said cuts to food and nutrition services are expected to cost the county $7.5 million next fiscal year.

One commissioner cautioned that the cuts could make property tax increases unavoidable.

