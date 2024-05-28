Common Heart opens new food panty in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Common Heart has partnered with a local church to bring a new food pantry to Union County.

Staff and volunteers at Nicey Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Marshville hosted its first pantry this month.

The event provided groceries to 103 families.

Church member and Common Heart Getting Ahead graduate Ruth Lotharp has been the driving force behind the new location.

The church hosted a one-time pop-up event in December, and the congregation immediately knew they wanted to be more involved.

“Ruth has been such an enthusiastic supporter of Common Heart and the desire to feed our neighbors,” Common Heart Pantry Network Director Ryan Kolbe said. “The folks at Nicey Grove set a great example of how people can come together to fight food insecurity in their community. If we’re going to make food insecurity a thing of the past, that’s the way to do it.”

You can find information about the pantry and the services it offers here.

