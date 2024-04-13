Community baby shower event set for Saturday

ROCK HILL, S.C. — In honor of Black Maternal Health Week, new moms and moms-to-be are invited to a free community baby shower Saturday in Rock Hill Saturday.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is partnering with Molina Healthcare to host the event.

“We’re going to provide participants with great giveaways, diapers, wipes all the essentials that a new mom needs,” said Crystal Starkes, Theta Eta Sigma Chapter.

The free baby shower will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom Temple Ministries on East Main Street.

New and expectant mothers are encouraged to pre-register. Click here for more information.

Project Cradle Care Mommy-to-Be Baby Shower Event

