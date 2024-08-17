Community concerned after court system error allowed murder suspect to leave jail

CHARLOTTE — A man is back in custody weeks after a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Uptown Charlotte.

Despite facing serious charges, 31-year-old Laquan Hoe was initially able to post bond and leave jail.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts delved into how the suspect was able to get out so quickly.

On June 8, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a shooting at the A1 Lounge on North Tryon Street.

At the scene, police found four people with gunshot wounds. Each victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where one of them, Aundrey Brown, Jr., died.

Police said shortly after that shooting, Hoe was arrested in connection with this case. However, because multiple people handled the firearm used in the shooting, it took a while for people to charge him with murder.

According to court officials, Hoe was originally in jail without bond, but an error allowed him to become eligible for a $10,000 bond. He posted that bond and was free for weeks before police were able to officially charge him with murder.

Marcus Philemon, founder of Courtwatch, told Channel 9 that he understands why police were frustrated.

“There should be more checks and balances considering the individual considering his criminal history; I think there should have been more checks and balances. Somebody should have said, ‘Hey, these are pretty serious charges to have a $10,000 bond and for this individual to be able to bond out for $1,000 bucks,’” Philemon elaborated.

Hoe was then rearrested and charged with murder, according to police. He is currently in jail without bond.

