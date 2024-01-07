Community gathers to say goodbye to beloved basketball coach

CHARLOTTE — The community joined the Community School of Davidson to give final goodbyes to a beloved head basketball coach.

Jackie Drakeford spent more than a decade coaching at the school. He died last weekend from an illness.

His family, friends, players and colleagues came together to share their favorite memories of Drakeford at a memorial service yesterday.

“In remembrance, I hope they keep the baton going,” said Terry Bowser, a friend of Drakeford. “Someone will step up and continue having the love for the youth and continue to move forward and doing the things and sacrificing themselves to help the youth.”

The team says players plan to get jersey patches with the initials JD for Jackie Drakeford.

(WATCH: Funeral held for Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte nearly 80 years after disappearing)

Funeral held for Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte nearly 80 years after disappearing





©2024 Cox Media Group