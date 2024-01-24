Community raises $40,000 to rebuild homeless shelter after fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The community came together to raise $40,000 to rebuild a homeless shelter in Forest City after a fire, according to reports from WLOS.

Last month, a building fire ravaged Out of the Ashes, a homeless shelter in Forest City. This caused 18 men and women to be displaced.

Shelter Director Pat Chamberlain told WLOS they decided to turn to the community for help.

So far, residents and businesses have raised more than $40,000 to help the shelter rebuild.

They told WLOS that their goal is to reopen in the next several weeks.

“We’re not allowed to house anyone until the sprinkler system is operational. However, we still have been meeting the need in our community by housing people in a hotel room, and we’re grateful to be able to meet that need,” Chamberlain said.

