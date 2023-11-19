Community rallies to donate thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes to underserved Charlotteans

Thousands of families in under-served communities will have a full meal this Thanksgiving thanks to generous neighbors.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission organized a city-wide distribution event for its annual Thanksgiving Food Box Outreach Campaign.

Thanksgiving Food Boxes had enough fixin’s, donated by community members, to feed a family of four.

“We want our recipients to look back at Thanksgiving of 2023 being so special because other people cared about me,” said Tony Marciano, president and CEO of the CRM. “That’s what this is all about. Helping a family create memories around their own Thanksgiving table.”

Donors dropped boxes off at Charlotte Rescue Mission’s collection site on Saturday.

“When people say that it feels good to give than receive, it definitely feels so wonderful to be able to give than to receive,” said donor Skye Snow.

Last year, CRM said it delivered more than 6,000 food boxes, serving more than 24,000 people.

(WATCH: Nonprofit collecting Thanksgiving meal donations for families in need)

Nonprofit collecting Thanksgiving meal donations for families in need

©2023 Cox Media Group