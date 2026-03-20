Company builds software platform for hospitality industry

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Untappd for Business is building out a software platform for the hospitality industry, starting with a new partnership aimed at simplifying restaurant operations.

The company’s integration with Toast, a widely used point-of-sale system, allows restaurants, bars and breweries to automatically sync menus between the two systems. That reduces manual updates and streamlines how operators manage inventory and offerings.

The rollout builds on a broader strategy to connect different parts of the beverage and hospitality industry through software. Untappd for Business serves roughly 20,000 customers globally, and company leaders say demand for point-of-sale integrations has been a top request from users.

The platform is part of Charlotte-based Next Glass, a beverage software firm founded in 2013 that operates a range of consumer- and business-facing products, including Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture, Oznr and Ollie. Next Glass provides software, data, e-commerce services and marketing products to breweries, wineries, distilleries and retailers. It has an office in Wilmington as well.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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