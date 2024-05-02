Company cuts 200-plus jobs

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Health-care company Medline Industries is shuttering operations in Lincoln County and expects to lay off more than 200 employees there.

The Illinois-based privately owned company sent notices to the North Carolina Department of Commerce this week that it is consolidating its Lincolnton distribution center at 917 E. Powell Drive. Medline says in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter that the consolidation began in March.

The medical supplier says about 220 workers at that facility face a permanent employment loss due to the closure.

