Company fixes Union County family’s dry well for free after Action 9 report

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A company is stepping in to help a Union County family after Action 9 highlighted their water woes.

Last month, a family revealed that they had to run a long hose from their neighbor’s house to get water because their well had gone dry.

Now, the family says Mullis Well Drilling & Grading fixed their well for free.

There are pros and cons to buying a house that uses well water.

Pros include not having a water bill each month, as it means not having to worry about issues with the city or county’s water supply, and your water may even taste better.

However, wells are expensive to build, no one is monitoring the water quality, and you will need regular maintenance. It could also, of course, run dry.

