Company seeks to rezone hundreds of acres in Lancaster County

By Charlotte Business Journal
Lennar is headquartered in Florida. (Jock Fistick / South Florida Business Journal)
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. is seeking to rezone a 604.6-acre property in the Charlotte region for a new housing project.

The Lancaster Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss the homebuilder’s rezoning request for the site, located off Charlotte Highway/U.S. 521.

Lennar plans to develop a community called The Haven at North Corner, which would include up to 926 homes built over nearly a decade.

