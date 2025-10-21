Company seeks to rezone hundreds of acres in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. is seeking to rezone a 604.6-acre property in the Charlotte region for a new housing project.
The Lancaster Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss the homebuilder’s rezoning request for the site, located off Charlotte Highway/U.S. 521.
Lennar plans to develop a community called The Haven at North Corner, which would include up to 926 homes built over nearly a decade.
Read more on CBJ’s website here.
