Concord bridal event allows minority vendors chance to showcase work

CONCORD, N.C. — The third annual Mahogany Brown Bridal Extravaganza hosted various minority bridal vendors at the Cabarrus County Arena on Sunday.

Showcases of gowns, cakes, flowers, and other wedding staples began at noon and lasted until 4 p.m.

The event aimed for an elevated feel with various foods on display and live music playing. Future brides and bridal party members walked around in dresses they may wear on their big day.

The main draw was the highlight of minority designers, said organizer Whitney Stephenson.

She said she was denied a brick-and-mortar location for her own wedding design business. She said she wanted to provide a space for others who may have similar experiences.

“Bring the vendors to the brides, because they are looking for these vendors to make their day magical,” Stephenson said. “Why not throw an expo and get people out and help businesses showcase what they do as well?”

WATCH: Free Gaston art festival returns, hosts more than 70 vendors

Free Gaston art festival returns, hosts more than 70 vendors

©2025 Cox Media Group