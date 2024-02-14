Concord man bags $1 million scratch-off prize

CONCORD, N.C. — Sidney Cunningham, of Concord, won $1 million on a $10 scratch-off ticket, the N.C. Education Lottery announced Wednesday.

Cunningham bought his Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Food Lion on Wilson Grove Road in Mint Hill.

Cunningham had a choice to make. He could receive an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum and after state and federal taxes, took home $429,003.

Jumbo Bucks debuted in June with seven $1 million prizes. Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

