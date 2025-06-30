Concord man wins $216,000 Cash 5 jackpot with $1 ticket

RALEIGH — Lavar Batts, of Concord, won a $216,033 Cash 5 jackpot after purchasing a $1 ticket on Tuesday, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

Batts bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from the Quality Point on Davidson Highway in Concord. His ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

Batts claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, taking home $155,004 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, offering players the option to purchase tickets at retail locations or online through the lottery’s website or mobile app.

