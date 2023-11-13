Concord police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing last week.

Brynn Makenzie Booth was last seen on Nov. 7. She was temporarily staying with family in the Concord area, according to police.

Police said Booth has ties to Gastonia, as well as Conover.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her home.

Anyone with information about Booth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

