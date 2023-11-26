Concord, South End host pop-up events for Small Business Saturday

CHARLOTTE — From South End to Concord, dozens of people headed out to support local, small businesses on Saturday.

Owners of these hometown hotspots, like Derrick Grant, look forward to this day every year. He owns a pop-up shop and needle and thread company, which has hundreds of vintage and repurposed clothing pieces ready to go to a new home this holiday.

“For a small business, every dollar goes a long way. especially when you’re funding yourself, especially when you have to put yourself in the community to get exposed,” Grant said.

Hundreds of local business owners, like Grant, are grateful for the exposure and revenue the annual event gives them. Pop-up events in both South End and Concord allowed customers to support multiple businesses in one place.

“This is our bread and butter. This is people on the street, so to speak, that come out and buy our products, and I get other work that way as well,” owner of Redtail Creation, Matthew Plyer, said.

Plyer says the event brings a big holiday boost to his woodworking business each year.

“It’s really important to me and all the vendors here that they come out and support us. not just today, but throughout the year,” Plyer said.

Grant, like many other small business owners, is grateful to anyone who shops small.

“Everyone who stops here, even if they don’t buy something, might repost, reshare, or give you a like on social media. Every little piece counts to be seen,” Grant said.

