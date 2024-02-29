Concord woman nabs $150,000 Powerball win

RALEIGH — Tonyck James, of Concord, won $150,000 from a $3 Powerball ticket, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

James bought the Power Play ticket from Murphy USA on Galleria Boulevard in southeast Charlotte.

She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Feb. 7 drawing. Her prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

She went to Raleigh on Tuesday to claim her winnings. After required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $107,251.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $412 million annuity or $195.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

