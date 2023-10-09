Concord woman says she had a bad reaction to lip filler

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Casey Plesher has a little one, but she still found some time for herself. So she went all the way from Concord to Allure Medical Spa in West Columbia to get her lips done.

“My lips blew up,” she said. “It was so bad.”

She says it was her first time getting lip filler, so Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke asked if maybe she was allergic.

“No. Not allergic to anything,” she said.

She says she called the spa and the representative told her to come back in. So she did.

“They gave me more. Same thing happened,” she said.

She asked for her money back: $649 total. She says they promised her a refund, but, when she didn’t get it, she emailed Stoogenke.

“I don’t like that to happen to me so I wouldn’t want it to happen to somebody else,” Plesher said.

Stoogenke emailed Allure and -- the next day -- it emailed back, saying, “In our 20 years of business we have served over 200,000 patients and occasionally we are unable to satisfy a few of them. We typically part ways and issue a refund for the service(s). Unfortunately, this instance involved a credit card dispute initiated by the patient in which Allure was favored based on the clinical evidence. Although we were favored, we still intended to refund the patient, but it had to be via check due to the credit card dispute.”

It gave Plesher a full refund.

The American Academy of Dermatology says lip fillers are one of the safest cosmetic treatments out there. But it also says to remember it’s still a medical procedure.

The FDA says:

Don’t buy filler products online. You don’t know what’s in them.

You should never get a filler injected at a non-medical spa or salon.

Ask the spa to test you for allergies before using fillers.

Use a licensed health care professional in dermatology or plastic surgery. (For the record: Allure’s were licensed at the time of this report.) You can search the North Carolina Medical Board or the South Carolina Medical Board.

