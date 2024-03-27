Concord’s highest-ranking female officer is breaking barriers, inspiring generations

CONCORD, N.C. — Cydney McGhee doesn’t just serve as a role model for young girls. As Concord’s highest-ranking female officer, she tries to inspire everyone.

McGhee has climbed the ranks since she started at the Concord Police Department as a high school intern.

“I think sometimes (for) women especially, when you first get in, you’ve got to prove yourself a little bit more,” she said.

From Sergeant to Captain over Criminal Investigations, McGhee is currently the highest-ranking female officer in the department. This year, she also joined the highest 1% of all senior law enforcement in the world at the FBI National Academy. Women made up only 11 % of her graduating class.

“One in a million chances to get to go, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” McGhee said about the academy. “There were all these women that are there — they’re chiefs, they’re deputy chiefs, they’re superintendents. They’re great and you see that like, you can do it, and there’s always somebody there that’s always going to have a helping hand and you can lean on.”

McGhee was inspired by her experience at the academy, and now she’s inspiring other women at the Concord Police Department like Sergeant Lindsie Youngo.

“Honestly, I probably followed in her footsteps,” Youngo said. “So, there’s not a lot of strong-willed, independent, hardworking, passionate female officers. I always wanted to make it where the guys looked at me like another guy on the team and would come to me if they needed help, call for me for backup … and I think I really have been successful in that.

“I would say that Cydney helped me with that because she was my first sergeant here when I came and she’s kind of paved the way,” Youngo said.

“I feel like I have a voice,” McGhee said. “Everybody just needs to know that, you know ... Every little girl that’s out there that has a big dream that they want to do, that they can do it. Follow your dreams. Follow your heart. If this is what you want to do, put it all in. Go for it,” she added.

Captain McGhee is also inspiring another generation, holding the important title of mom to 8-year-old Kellen.

“I just want him to be proud of what I’ve done,” she said. “I want him to know that he can do anything he wants to do too. Even if it’s Major League Baseball, or a superhero … He can do what he wants to do.”

“Anyone can do what they want to do, and it’s important that we don’t settle,” she explained. “We don’t settle for what it’s supposed to be or what the norm is. We can do whatever we want to do.”

Even though Kellen is just in third grade, he seems to understand his mom’s message.

“Basically, she fights for her rights,” he said. “I’m really proud of you that you made it to here.”

