Concrete truck flips on Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville road was blocked Tuesday morning after a concrete truck flipped over.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. on Old Statesville Road near Lake Norman Charter School. Paramedics said no one was hurt.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead and could see cement and fuel leaking out of the truck.

Emergency crews routed drivers through Lake Norman Charter’s parking lot.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or how long it will take crews to clear the road.

