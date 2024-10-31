Congregation asking for help after west Charlotte church catches fire

CHARLOTTE — Church members are asking for help after a fire damaged their sanctuary in west Charlotte over the weekend.

Late Sunday night, the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the Temple of Worship on Belmeade Drive.

Firefighters said they had to call for backup to get the flames under control. However, no injuries were reported.

Senior Decon Arthur Thompson told Channel 9 that the church has been left unusable.

“Well, it was unbelievable more or less,” Thompson said.

And while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Senior Pastor Raquel Broadie said the church does not have insurance because they couldn’t afford it.

Now she said the once beautiful white walls of the sanctuary that did so much good are now charred and their work is on hold.

“It’s very devastating; it’s very hurtful to know that we had the place on Saturday, and today we have no place to go,” Broadie said.

Church members said they have been working every day since the fire to clean up the building themselves, as well as salvage what they can.

“We’re just asking and pleading for help. If someone would just help us. We need material,” Broadie elaborated.

Despite the loss, they say they will rebuild as best they can because they know they are not alone.

“It’s like a reminder that the Lord is in the house. Everyone is welcome,” Broadie said.

Those who wish to help can do so by visiting the church in person or by emailing Restorationtempleofworship@gmail.com.

