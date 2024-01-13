CHARLOTTE — Two Republican congressional candidates and leading state lawmakers are discussing solutions to the Charlotte crime.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari met with House Speaker Tim Moore and Representative John Bradford last week.

Congressional candidates, state leaders meet to discuss changes after New Year’s Eve shooting

This is in response to his proposed task force following the New Year’s Eve mass shooting in Uptown that left five people injured.

Bradford and Moore said they are horrified by the shooting and say they want to take a deep dive into repeat offenders and low bonds.

“If a magistrate is appointed, then the question would have been if they’re doing a good job, right?” Bradford said, “So with some sort of scorecard showing how magistrates are handling cases, especially for rude offenders and repeat offenders, you start to see patterns and behaviors of how magistrates may be too lenient or not, which may start to correct the curve on its own just by making their decisions more public in a way that the general person can just understand.”

Councilman Bokhari has also been meeting with council members, the district attorney’s office, and community activists about violence solutions.

