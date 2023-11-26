Congressman calls for national ban on dangerous kids toy

CHARLOTTE — There is a health alert about a popular children’s toy.

At least one congressman is calling for a national ban on water beads because of the health risks they pose for children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said water beads can expand up to 100 times their initial size.

If a child swallows them, the beads can lead to the following:

Vomiting

Dehydration

Intestinal blockages

Possibly death

Between 2016 and 2022, emergency rooms treated nearly eight thousand injuries.

A chairman for the commission said they are working on a solution.

“We are in the process of trying to address this but in the meantime, we want to make sure that parents, childcare centers, schools are aware of the risk,” Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Alexander Hoehn-Saric said.

To keep children safe, the commission said to remove water beads from any area with small children, store them in a secure container, and if you suspect a child has ingested the beads, seek immediate medical attention.

