Construction is paused on major highways around the Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE — To alleviate the stress of the long weekend, the N.C. Department of Transportation is suspending most highway constructions around the holiday.

The experience of traveling during the summer, layered with a holiday, and aggravated with road work is something many North Carolinians know well.

NCDOT announced that most construction activities along major highways will pause to keep traffic flowing during holiday travel.

Construction on interstates, U.S., and key N.C. routes are suspended from July 3 through July 5. Some projects that don’t impact travel lanes will continue, along with some long-term closed lanes.

NCDOT shared these tips to travel safely during the holiday season:

• Leave early for your destination.

• Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes if possible.

• Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.

• Don’t drive drowsy. Take frequent breaks if needed and take advantage of our state’s rest areas.

• Avoid driving distracted and pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby.

• Drive and boat responsibly.

Check the WSOC Live Traffic Map for real-time updates.

(WATCH: NCDOT creates infrastructure to prevent wildlife crashes in western NC)

NCDOT creates infrastructure to prevent wildlife crashes in western NC









©2023 Cox Media Group