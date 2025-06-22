Local

Construction starts on residential project in Matthews

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A new build-to-rent community is underway in Matthews. The first residents there are expected to move in later this year.

South Carolina-based homebuilder Center Park Group has started construction on Marglyn at Matthews, a 73-unit rental townhome project. CPG is building the project on behalf of Canvas Residential Partners, which was formed by Charlotte-based Collett Capital in 2022 to develop BTR communities. Marglyn at Matthews will include a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhomes.

Preleasing at Marglyn at Matthews is expected to begin in August, with move-ins to start in September.

The project is at 1748 Marglyn Drive near the interchange of U.S. 74 and Interstate 485.

