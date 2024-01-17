Construction underway for new library in University City

CHARLOTTE — Work is underway on a new Charlotte-Mecklenburg library in University City.

The new location will be on JW Clay Boulevard, which is less than one mile from the current library.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Library officials planned to hold the groundbreaking Tuesday but had to cancel it due to the weather.

“This new facility has the customer in mind with generous spaces for dedicated program areas, a large community room, new and ample technology, and flexible meeting spaces, along with comfortable individual and group-size reading and study spaces,” Library CEO Marcellus Turner said in a news release.

