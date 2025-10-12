Construction of Uptown library hits milestone

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has hit a milestone in the construction of its new million-dollar main library in Uptown.

Work on the six-story, 115,000-square-foot library, located at the site of the original Carnegie Library, has reached the halfway point of its nearly three-year construction timeline. Crews recently wrapped up construction on the structure itself as well as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing work, said Ben MacBain, superintendent for Rodgers Builders.

MacBain said work is now underway on interior finishes. That will begin to bring the vision together from the inside, he said.

