Construction workers find skeletal remains in wooded area, sheriff says

LANCASTER, S.C. — Construction workers found skeletal remains that are believed to be of a missing man in Lancaster County, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday afternoon.

The remains were located at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area a few feet off West Manor Drive in Lancaster.

“Although positive identification of the remains has not been made, evidence located with and near the remains suggests they are the body of Ricky Ray Wright, who was reported missing after having last been seen in Lancaster County on June 11, 2024,” the sheriff said in a news release.

There has not been evidence of foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.

Positive identification of the remains and the cause of death are pending.

“It appears these are the remains of Ricky Wright,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in the news release. “If that is correct, we’re sorry our efforts to locate him did not produce a different result, and our condolences are extended to his family and friends. Our office and the coroner’s office will thoroughly examine all the evidence in this case to positively identify the remains and determine what caused this death.”

