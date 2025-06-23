Consumer Reports: How to avoid hidden fees

CHARLOTTE — Junk fees are everywhere, from hotel bookings, to food orders, payment apps and more. It’s gotten so bad, the Federal Trade Commission implemented a new rule in May that targets some of the worst offenders.

However, there are plenty of hidden charges that are still legal.

Travel agent Shay Martin recently posted on social media about the $600 resort fee that caught her by surprise on her honeymoon.

“I just wanted to share that and let people know that it’s something to look out for,” Martin said. “And I did call out that it has started to change.”

That change is thanks to the new federal rule. It requires transparency for hotels, short-term lodging and live-event tickets, so you’ll know the total price before booking, helping to eliminate surprises.

“Americans are sick and tired of getting hit with hidden fees that jack up prices and take a big bite out of their wallets,” Consumer Reports’ Chuck Bell said. “This is a big step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done.”

That’s because the FTC rule addresses only a small part of the problem. Hidden fees are still everywhere. Consumer Reports estimates the average family of four spends about $3,200 a year on junk fees.

“These added costs hit hardest for families already struggling to get by, especially in low-income communities,” Bell said.

There are ways to stay ahead of sneaky fees, Consumer Reports says.

When you fly, you can sometimes avoid extra charges by booking directly through the airline or a travel agent and using the airline’s app to check in.

Food delivery apps are another source of hidden fees. You may be able to avoid them by ordering directly from the restaurant, picking it up yourself, and paying in cash.

Some restaurants add a 2% to 3% fee to credit card payments.

If you’re renting a car, you might be able to bring your own toll transponder to avoid extra charges. Just confirm that it works at your destination and that your state allows you to use it in a rental.

NC Quick Pass transponders are now good in 19 states.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Keeping ticks away this summer

Consumer Reports: Keeping ticks away this summer

©2025 Cox Media Group