Continental Tire unveils expanded Americas HQ in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Continental Tire the Americas has significantly expanded its Lancaster County headquarters operations.

On Thursday, the tire giant unveiled its new, 90,000-square-foot office building in Indian Land. The building has capacity for 350 employees and allowed Continental to consolidate operations from several locations in the area.

The opening event came after the company moved into the three-story structure last year. The project was first announced back in 2020 after years of planning.

The new office building is at 1794 MacMillan Park Drive, neighboring the company’s longtime Americas headquarters facility.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Manufacturer to close Mooresville facility, cut nearly 100 jobs)

Manufacturer to close Mooresville facility, cut nearly 100 jobs

©2024 Cox Media Group