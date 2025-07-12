Contract for expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded to Lane Construction Corp.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $337 million contract to Lane Construction Corp. to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along four miles of Interstate 85 between Mount Holly and Belmont, according to a release.

The project aims to add capacity and enhance safety by widening the interstate from six to eight lanes, with a 26-foot median, and modifying intersections, including a significant alteration at the N.C. 7/U.S. 29/U.S. 74 (Wilkinson Boulevard) intersection.

New bridges at exits 23 and 27 will be constructed to improve traffic mobility, and 4,000 linear feet of railroad will be rebuilt for the Piedmont and Northern Railway.

The plan has been in the works for years.

Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte

The project will be delivered using the design-build method, which combines construction and preconstruction services into one contract. Design work is currently underway, with construction expected to start in summer 2026.

Several bridges will be replaced or rehabilitated during the construction, including those over the South Fork Catawba River and various roads and railways. This project is part of a series of planned improvements along the I-85 corridor.

Future projects include widening I-85 from McAdenville Road to the U.S. 321 interchange and making intersection improvements at Cox Road and U.S. 29-74/Franklin Boulevard. These subsequent projects are in various stages of design and planning.

