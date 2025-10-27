Convicted felon arrested for domestic assault and firearm possession

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute Saturday on Mocksville Road involving an active assault and a threat to the caller’s life, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release.

Deputies A. Duecker and M. Dyson arrived at the scene and encountered Joshua Anson Orner, 35, of Harmony, who was identified as the suspect.

During their investigation, deputies found a firearm magazine but initially did not locate a gun.

Campbell stated that the caller reported the suspect had threatened to kill her before contact was lost.

Deputies heard a woman screaming about a gun upon arrival.

As deputies attempted to arrest Orner, he tried to flee and assaulted them during the ensuing struggle.

A subsequent search outside the residence led to the discovery of the handgun.

Orner’s information was run through a national database, revealing his status as a convicted felon with multiple prior felony convictions.

Orner is being held in jail without bond on the following charges:

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Misdemeanor crime of domestic violence

Misdemeanor assault on a government official

Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct

Misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance

His criminal history includes four counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor injury to personal property, two counts of felony sell or deliver marijuana, driving while impaired, misdemeanor assault on a female, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony sell methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, and multiple traffic violations. He is currently on probation for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance.

