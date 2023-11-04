Convicted felon arrested during traffic stop in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A traffic stop in Statesville led to the arrest of a convicted felon and the finding of multiple firearms on Thursday night.

According to the Statesville Police Department, an officer stopped a car on Salisbury Road near Gay Street and learned the vehicle driver was thought to be driving on a suspended license.

In the car, the officer saw a firearm on the front passenger door, partially hidden under a windshield sunshade. The gun was later determined to be a rifle, and the driver was identified as Brandon Maurice Torrence, 44, from Statesville.

Torrence was asked to get out of the car to speak with the police, and he later admitted there were multiple other guns inside the car. After investigating, officials learned that Torrence was a convicted felon and arrested him.

Officers searched Torrence’s car and found four guns, three handguns, one AR-15-style rifle, and ammunition.

Torrence was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and four counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

