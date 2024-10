CHARLOTTE — A convicted felon will spend life in prison without parole for killing a man in Huntersville.

A jury found Kelton Silver guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Zonta Dunlap.

Investigators said Silver shot Dunlap during a robbery at a home along Bryton Pass Lane in 2018.

A second suspect in the case pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to 37 years in prison.

