Cookout, backpack giveaway promotes safety as kids go back to school

CHARLOTTE — Local advocates hope kids, drivers, and their parents are prioritizing safety as students go back to school.

The Greater Apostolic Church of Jesus is hosting a backpack giveaway and cookout on Saturday where police and fire officials will talk to students and their parents about getting to and from school safely.

Organizers said they want kids and their families to plan safe routes to and from school or the bus stop while making drivers more aware that by the end of the month, thousands of kids will be navigating local streets and sidewalks every morning.

The event will be at the American Legion at 5651 Brookshire Boulevard. CLICK here to learn more.

