Cooper sues over new election rules

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he is filing two lawsuits against North Carolina’s new election laws.

One is over changes made to the state board of elections.

A new law strips the governor of his power to appoint its board members and gives that power to the General Assembly.

He said it would undermine fair elections.

The other lawsuit centers around same-day voter registration.

The lawsuit argues changes to the law discriminate against young people because they are more likely to register and vote on the same day.

Under the new rules, the state will mail same-day voters twice to validate their address.

The lawsuit argues those ballots rest solely on whether the person receives that mail.

Republican leaders argue the new rules are aimed at boosting confidence in the election process.

VIDEO: General Assembly overrides Cooper vetoes on election changes; Democrats file lawsuit

General Assembly overrides Cooper vetoes on election changes; Democrats file lawsuit

©2023 Cox Media Group