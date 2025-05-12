Cornelius business park plan advances despite traffic concerns

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A developer’s hope to bring a business park to Cornelius is closer to getting the green light.

Last week, the town planning board backed the 36-acre park on Bailey Road despite some concerns about traffic.

According to the Charlotte Observer, if plans go through, it would bring four new buildings to the area, as well as more than 150 new jobs.

Bailey Road is known to back up with traffic from Hough High School and Bailey Road Middle School. However, there are plans for a new roundabout and turn lane.

The next step in the process requires the Cornelius Board of Commissioners to set a date for a public hearing.

