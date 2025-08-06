Cornelius man arrested for child sexual abuse material

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius Police Department executed a search warrant on July 17 at a home in Cornelius following a cyber tip about child sexual abuse material.

The search was prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading detectives to seize electronic devices from 17105 Kenton Dr. These devices were analyzed and found to contain evidence of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Elias Daniel Mongelos Frutos

As a result of the investigation, Elias Daniel Mongelos Frutos, 24, was charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Mongelos Frutos turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and is currently held on a $75,000 secured bond at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

