Cornelius police searching for 33-year-old woman reported missing

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old woman who has been reported missing over the weekend.

Police said Ryan Russell was last seen on Dec. 25 on Entrada Drive.

She may be in the University City area of Charlotte, according to police.

Russell is described as blonde with green eyes.

Anyone with information about Russell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

VIDEO: Missing NC teen found hidden under trap door inside Kentucky man’s home

Missing NC teen found hidden under trap door inside Kentucky man’s home









©2024 Cox Media Group