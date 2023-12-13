Cornelius police searching for woman accused of stealing Christmas wreaths

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing Christmas wreaths from EDU Healthcare.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
Police said they have identified the suspect as Ashely Armstrong and have issued a warrant for her arrest.
Anyone with information regarding Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.
