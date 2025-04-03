Coroner’s office investigating crash that killed 27-year-old in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a 27-year-old last month.

On March 30, the coroner’s office responded to the Piedmont Medical Center to investigate a death.

According to reports, Hailey Bartlett was taken to the facility after being found on the side of the road.

She died shortly after arrival, according to the coroner’s office.

An initial investigation revealed that Bartlett was thrown from a vehicle she was in after it hit a mailbox.

However, pathology and toxicology reports are still pending.

