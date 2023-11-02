Cotswold center to undergo upgrades, tenant changes after $110M sale

CHARLOTTE — Asana Partners has acquired Cotswold Village for $110.4 million as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

The Charlotte developer recently completed the purchase of that 21.7-acre shopping center from Site Centers Corp. That real estate investment trust had purchased the center in 2011 for $37 million. The sale was first reported in The Charlotte Ledger.

It fits with Asana’s focus on owning “exceptionally well-located” properties in infill locations, where there are high barriers to entry, says Matt Muse, senior director.

“As long-term owners, we see an opportunity to create a superior retail experience for the community by enhancing the merchandise mix and completing meaningful property improvements,” he says.

