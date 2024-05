CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is getting a new bomb suit.

Charlotte City Council voted Monday to buy a new bomb suit ensemble to replace an old one. CMPD currently has five of them.

Bomb technicians wear the suits for protection when performing render-safe procedures, analysis and disposal activities.

The new suit will cost $44,000.

