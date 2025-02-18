Council approves rezoning request for new resource center in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new community resource center is set to open in east Charlotte after the Charlotte City Council approved a rezoning request Monday night.

The center will be located off Cagle Avenue, near North Sharon Amity and Milton roads. It will offer services including child support assistance, Medicaid, food and nutrition assistance, and veteran services.

The new resource center is expected to open within the next four years.

City officials say the new community resource center aims to expand essential services in east Charlotte.

