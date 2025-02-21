Council voting on $7 million for safety enhancements in University City

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a $6.8 million project to enhance safety on a busy University City street.

Road improvements are coming to McCullough Drive, including buffered bike lanes and filling sidewalk gaps.

The planned safety enhancements will cover the stretch of McCullough Drive from W.T. Harris Boulevard to North Tryon Street.

The improvements are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2028.

If approved, the project will significantly improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in the University City area, aligning with Charlotte’s broader goals of enhancing urban infrastructure.

