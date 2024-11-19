‘Counter to the belief’: Former solicitor says Susan Smith shouldn’t be released on parole

SOUTH CAROLINA — On Wednesday, Susan Smith will go before a parole board to ask to be let out of prison.

She’s spent decades behind bars after being convicted of murdering her children. The case got a lot of attention when it was first reported as a carjacking and kidnapping, and it’s getting attention again.

Susan Smith will explain why she should be released from prison on parole.

The board will also hear from other witnesses, including current 16th District Solicitor Kevin Brackett and former solicitor Tommy Pope. Smith’s former husband, the father of her children, will also speak before the board. All of them will argue that Smith should remain in prison.

Pope, who was the lead prosecutor on her case 30 years ago, told Channel 9′s Tina Terry the basis of his argument this week.

“Two things: truth in sentencing; she received life [and the] jury believed it should have that sentence. Two, her conduct in prison is exactly counter to the belief the jury had that she would be remorseful and reflect on the children,” Pope said.

Earlier this month, we told you when Smith broke prison rules by communicating with a filmmaker and accepting money from them while behind bars.

Pope believes that will impact her push for parole on Wednesday.

Thirty years ago, a life sentence meant the possibility of parole. However, Pope says the jury didn’t know that. In 1996, the law changed to make a life sentence in South Carolina truly mean the convict’s entire life.

We'll stream Smith's parole hearing on Wednesday.

