County, city share shelter resources with residents as temperatures continue to drop

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As extreme weather and low temperatures move through Mecklenburg County this weekend, protocols were activated on Friday evening to include longer operating hours and additional space for local homeless shelters.

The city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte are partnering to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during the extreme weather event.

Not only will the partners be supporting the needs of residents, but they will also continue to monitor weather conditions.

Roof Above’s Day Services on North College Street will be under normal operating hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This week, outreach teams were sent out to homeless encampments by Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte to encourage anyone without shelter to visit one and to also provide information about how to access local shelters. People who turned down shelter were given blankets if needed.

Roof Above provides a men’s shelter and has increased capacity at their locations. To get access, men can visit Roof Above at 4:30 p.m. on Statesville Avenue or North Tryon Street.

Women and families can get shelter at The Salvation Army on Spratt Street between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will be offering free transportation to passengers on routes 11, 21, 22, and 26 heading to Spratt Street and route 21 heading to Statesville Avenue. To get the complimentary ride, passengers are asked to let the driver know that their stop is at one of the shelter locations.

