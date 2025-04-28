County detention officer arrested on misdemeanor larceny charge

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was arrested for misdemeanor larceny, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office started the investigation after a report of missing money from personal belongings.

The arrest warrant indicated the amount was $190.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and got enough evidence to get an arrest warrant for former Detention Officer Seth El.

He started working at the sheriff’s office in March 2020, and his employment ended on Monday.

“The actions that led to this decision are troubling and inconsistent with the values of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden. “While it is never easy to terminate an officer, we have a duty to hold everyone accountable for their actions and to protect the integrity that defines the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.”

