CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is helping seniors and adults with disabilities stay cool this summer.

People who qualify for a free fan must live within county limits and be at least 60 years old.

Adults ages 18 to 59 who receive disability income can also receive a free fan.

