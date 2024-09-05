County replaces lead pipes in one of Charlotte’s historically Black neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in Charlotte’s historic Cherry neighborhood say their water is flowing much better after Mecklenburg County replaced their pipes.

The homes there were built back in 1910.

“I was born here, and I’ve seen the changes in the neighborhood over the years,” homeowner Ray McLaughlin told Channel 9.

McLaughlin said he still lives in the very neighborhood where his roots were planted. He said he knows firsthand what has changed and what hasn’t in Cherry, one of Charlotte’s most historic Black neighborhoods.

“A lot of older houses in this neighborhood. Over the years, as they built new houses, they changed out the pipes,” McLaughlin said. “As in my house, you know, the pipes were old.”

Twenty-two homeowners, including McLaughlin, received money from Mecklenburg County’s American Rescue Plan Act. That money was used to replace all lead pipes with new ones that don’t contain lead.

McLaughlin said the process for his home took two days and he noticed a difference right away.

“How quick my water was flowing,” Mclaughlin said. “You can see the difference in the pipes then and the pipes now. So it was a blessing in disguise.”

That change now allows longtime residents to have clean water in their homes.

